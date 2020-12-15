

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare company Centene Corp. (CNC) announced Tuesday that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy, one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty pharmacies in the U.S. specializing in orphan drugs and rare diseases. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.



The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close by the end of 2020.



PANTHERx offers a suite of synchronized compliance, logistics, and analytics solutions to help streamline the process of delivering orphan medications and care to people living with complicated rare diseases.



PANTHERx and its management team will continue to operate independently as part of Centene's Envolve Pharmacy Solutions, a total drug management program that includes integrated Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) services and specialty pharmacy solutions to millions of members throughout the U.S.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CENTENE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de