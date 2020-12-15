

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wafra Inc. and Welltower Inc. (WELL) announced a $550 million joint venture partnership between Welltower and certain vehicles managed by Wafra. The joint venture comprises a portfolio of 24 medical office properties, with assets located in Texas, Florida, Minnesota, the Carolinas, Tennessee, California, Pennsylvania and Washington, among others.



Wafra is a global alternative investment platform. Wafra invests across a wide range of alternative assets. Headquartered in New York, Wafra and its affiliated and associated firms have additional offices in Austin, London, Kuwait and Bermuda.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WELLTOWER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de