

FRIDLEY (dpa-AFX) - Medical devices company Medtronic plc (MDT) announced Tuesday that data released on the first 100 patients treated with its OsteoCool Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) System in the OPuS One Clinical Study showed that patients had significant and swift improvement in pain relief at just three days post-procedure and sustained improvements in pain and quality of life out to six months.



The OsteoCool System is intended for palliative treatment in spinal procedures by ablation of metastatic malignant lesions in a vertebral body and for ablation of benign bone tumors such as osteoid osteoma.



The multicenter center study included a total of 218 patients at 16 centers in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Follow-up was completed on patients immediately post-RFA, 3 days, 1 week, and 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-months post-procedure



The OPuS One Clinical Study is claimed to be the largest, prospective study in RFA for bone metastases. It was also the most meaningful clinical data release for the OsteoCool technology to date. The results were published in the November edition of the Journal of Vascular and Interventional Radiology.



Cancer that has metastasized, or moved to surrounding bone, can affect quality of life, producing complications such as pain, fractures, and decreased mobility. Radiation therapy is traditionally considered the gold standard palliative treatment for patients with bone metastases.



But 1 in 3 cancer patients are left with inadequate treatment or undermanaged pain control because treatments like opioids, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy did not work for them. OsteoCool system can be used as an adjunctive treatment in this instance and it does not disrupt other systemic therapies.



