

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group (VOD.L, VOD) said Nick Jeffery, CEO of Vodafone UK, will be leaving Vodafone on 15 February 2021. Ahmed Essam will become the new CEO of Vodafone UK effective 1 February. Alex Froment-Curtil will become Group Chief Commercial Officer.



Ahmed has been Group Chief Commercial Operations and Strategy Officer since 2018 and he will remain on the Vodafone Group Executive Committee. He joined Vodafone in 1999 and has held many senior roles including CEO of the Europe Cluster, CEO of Vodafone Egypt, Commercial Director for Vodafone's Africa, Middle East and Asia-Pacific region plus Group.



