

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has supported a record 35 licensed commercial space launches so far in 2020, and also sees the potential for more commercial space launches before the year ends, the Federal Aviation Administration or FAA said.



This year's licensed commercial space launches already exceeds the prior record of 33 commercial space launches in 2018. The FAA supported 26 licensed commercial space launches in 2019.



The FAA expects continued growth and projects licensed commercial space launches to possibly reach 50 or more in 2021. The agency is responsible for public safety during the launch and reentry of space vehicles.



The 2020 commercial space launches covered the first FAA licensed crewed mission to the International Space Station or ISS, cargo-only resupply of the ISS, delivery of private enterprise satellites into orbit, and the testing of space capsules and rocket systems.



The launches occurred from seven locations, both inside and outside the U.S. - Alaska, California, Florida, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia and New Zealand.



The FAA recently streamlined and modernized the regulations governing commercial space launch and re-entry licensing as directed in President Donald Trump's May 2018 Space Policy Directive-2. The regulations have been streamlined to meet the growing demand for commercial space transportation.



The agency expects the new rules to help in greater growth and innovation in the aerospace industry and also help the U.S strengthen its position in the world.



An FAA license is required to conduct any commercial launch or reentry by any individual or entity within the U.S. and also for the operation of any launch or reentry site by U.S. citizens anywhere in the world.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

