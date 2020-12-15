

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to sink 10.5 percent on year after falling 13.3 percent in October. Exports are called higher by an annual 0.5 percent after easing 0.2 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at 529.8 billion yen, down from 872.9 billion yen a month earlier.



Japan also will see December results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from Jibun Bank. In November, their scores were 49.0, 46.7 and 47.0, respectively.



Australia will see November numbers for the Westpac leading index and for home sales, as well as December results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from Markit Economics.



In October, the leading index was up 0.1 percent on month and home sales were down 1.3 percent. In November, the PMI scores were 55.8, 55.1 and 54.9, respectively.



New Zealand will release Q3 numbers for current account, with forecasts suggesting a deficit of NZ$3.652 billion following the NZ$1.828 billion surplus in the three months prior.



