

STAVANGER (dpa-AFX) - Equinor (EQNR) announced the appointment of Ulrica Fearn as chief financial officer and executive vice president, with effect from 16 June 2021. Fearn is currently Director of Group Finance at BT Plc. Acting CFO, Svein Skeie, will become senior vice president CFO Performance Management and Risk.



Equinor said Fearn will lead the company's global finance organisation and be responsible for treasury and tax, investor relations, performance management and risk, accounting and financial compliance, business development and corporate mergers and acquisitions, corporate strategy and global business services.



