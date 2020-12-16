

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Kite, a Gilead Company (GILD), announced the European Commission has granted conditional marketing authorization for Tecartus for the treatment of relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma. Tecartus is a chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy.



The company said the conditional marketing authorization is supported from the multinational, single-arm, phase 2 open-label ZUMA-2 pivotal trial in patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma who had previously received anthracycline- or bendamustine-containing chemotherapy, an anti-CD20 antibody therapy and a BTK inhibitor.



