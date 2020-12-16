

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's producer prices declined in November after rising in the previous month, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The industrial producer price index decreased 0.1 percent year-on-year in November, after a 0.3 percent rise in October. Economists had expected a 0.6 percent rise.



In September, producer prices fell 0.4 percent.



Prices for chemicals and chemical products declined 6.9 percent yearly in November and those of mining and quarrying fell 1.8 percent. Prices for manufacturing products decreased 1.4 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning grew 5.8 percent. Prices for water supply and food, beverages and tobacco, rose by 6.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



Prices for energy declined 3.7 percent. Prices for capital good and durable consumer goods rose by 2.8 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.5 percent in November. Economists had forecast a 0.3 percent rise.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de