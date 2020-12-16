

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus infection in the United States has risen to the highest level Tuesday.



As per the latest update published by COVID Tracking Project on Wednesday, a total of 112,816 patients are currently admitted in U.S. hospitals with the deadly disease. This is the 14th consecutive day that the country is surpassing 100,000 hospitalizations.



21,897 of the COVID patients in the country are admitted in ICU, and 7,702 others are in ventilator, according to the U.S. collaborative volunteer-run effort to track the pandemic.



On Tuesday, national Covid test positivity rate increased to 12.8 percent, but it is lower than the 7 day average of 13.7 percent.



In the Midwest, hospitalizations have continued to fall. As the other regions keep rising, the Northeast or West could soon have the most hospitalizations per capita.



COVID-19 cases in the West have now outpaced the Midwest at 738 per million people. Reported cases are falling across the Midwest.



With 3071 additional fatalities reporting in the last 24 hours, the total U.S. death toll from the disease rose to 3,03,849, as per latest data from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering. This is the third highest daily death toll since the beginning of the pandemic.



During the same period, 2,05,144 new cases were reported across the country, taking the total number of patients infected with the disease to 16724772.



The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will meet on Thursday to consider EUA application for Moderna's candidate coronavirus vaccine.



Researchers say that coronavirus vaccines may not reach a quarter of the world's population until 2022 as more than half of all planned doses of vaccines have already been reserved by high-income countries.



Rich countries such as the United States, Japan and Australia have ordered nearly 7.5 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines, researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health wrote in their report, published in the BMJ.



'Just over half (51%) of these doses will go to high income countries, which represent 14% of the world's population,' the report says.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de