

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's consumer prices fell in November, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index fell 0.2 percent year-on-year in November, following a 0.1 percent decline in October.



Prices for transport fell 5.0 percent yearly in November and those of clothing and footwear declined 1.9 percent.



Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, and clothings and footwear decreased by 1.6 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent in November, after a 0.4 percent growth in the prior month.



