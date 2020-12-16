

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Co. or BD (BDX) Wednesday said it has received pandemic orders for needles and syringes totaling more than 1 billion injection devices to support global COVID-19 vaccination planning efforts.



The company received orders from governments across the world, including the United States, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Spain and the United Kingdom, among several others. Non-governmental organizations supporting vaccine deployment for developing countries also placed orders.



BD said shipments are already underway and more than 300 million injection devices have been delivered to date across the world. The remaining orders will be delivered between now and the end of 2021 to support vaccine administration.



The company is shipping the orders to governments or appointed distribution partners where they will then be distributed to health care facilities.



BD said it continues to be in discussions with governments and non-governmental organizations for placing orders immediately for delivery later in calendar year 2021 and 2022.



The company is partnering with the U.S. government on a $70 million capital project to further expand BD's operations and manufacturing capacity in Nebraska.



BD expects the new capacity to be online in summer 2021. Once completed, the federal government will have priority access to hundreds of millions of injection devices to support vaccination efforts for COVID-19 and future pandemics.



