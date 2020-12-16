

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Responding to press speculation, Cranswick Plc. (CWK.L) confirmed Wednesday that it is in talks to buy Inspired Pet Nutrition Limited, UK pet food business.



If successful, the company's intention is to part-finance the acquisition through an equity placing of less than 10% of issued share capital to investors, Cranswick said.



Cranswick stated that there can be no certainty at this time that the acquisition will progress.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CRANSWICK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de