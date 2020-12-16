

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - GE Healthcare said it has reached a multi-year agreement with Oregon Health & Science University or OHSU that will allow OHSU to oversee and help provide care to ICU patients across eight hospital sites via a 'Virtual ICU' or VICU, using the GE Healthcare Mural Virtual Care Solution.



The company said that the Virtual ICU provides critical care specialists at OHSU with digital tools to deploy hospital-defined care protocols to remotely identify changes in patient status, respond in real time, and support local clinicians caring for patients in their local communities.



The company noted that the Virtual ICU will extend the critical care expertise of Oregon Health & Science University to patients in rural communities, where specialists are not otherwise available.



According to the company, the GE Healthcare platform that enables the OHSU VICU is called the 'Mural Virtual Care Solution,' which integrates data from multiple systems and devices to digitize the hospital's best practices and clinical protocols, and provide a comprehensive, real-time view of patient status that is scalable across a selected care area, hospital, or entire health system.



The Mural Virtual Care Solution is currently available in the United States, Canada, China, Korea, U.A.E. and Saudi Arabia.



