

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Wednesday announced plans to add two more destinations, as it will start flying to Santa Barbara Airport and Fresno Yosemite International Airport in the second quarter of 2021.



Last week, Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly has announced that the carrier will add expand 10 new destinations this year.



'Our arrival in the Heart of California, both on the Central Coast and in the Central Valley, will round out nearly four decades of investment in our California Customers and communities,' Southwest Airlines Chief Commercial Officer & Executive Vice President Andrew Watterson said. 'While other airlines seem to fall in and out of love with the state, we're focused on increasing the reach of our low fares and flexible policies in places where we expect them to make a difference.'



Along with Palm Springs, which received its first Southwest flight on November 19, 2020, the addition of Fresno and Santa Barbara will position Southwest Airlines as an option in 13 California airports before summer 2021.



