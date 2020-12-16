

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lennar Corp. (LEN.B) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $882.76 million, or $2.82 per share. This compares with $674.30 million, or $2.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 99.9% to $6.83 million from $6.97 billion last year.



Lennar Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $882.76 Mln. vs. $674.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.82 vs. $2.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.37 -Revenue (Q4): $6.83 Mln vs. $6.97 Bln last year.



