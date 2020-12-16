

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. (DL) released earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit came in at $4.87 million, or $0.144 per share. This compares with $13.77 million, or $0.411 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $6.24 million or $0.184 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.6% to $65.55 million from $68.69 million last year.



China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $6.24 Mln. vs. $18.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.184 vs. $0.554 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q4): $65.55 Mln vs. $68.69 Mln last year.



