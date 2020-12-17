

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - J Sainsbury plc (JSAIY.PK, SBRY.L), on Thursday, said it appointed Lesley Jones as the new Chair of Sainsbury's Bank. Lesley would replace outgoing Chair, Roger Davis, who in February informed the Board of his intention to step down. Lesley's appointment as Chair is effective from January 30, 2021.



Lesley is currently a Non-Executive Director of N Brown plc and a Non-Executive Director of Close Brothers Group plc. She is also an Independent Member of Moody's Investor Services ltd.



Lesley has more than 35 years' experience in banking and was Group Chief Credit Officer at RBS Group plc, between 2008 and 2014. Prior to RBS, she worked at Citigroup Inc. where she held a range of senior roles in relationship and risk management over a period of 30 years.



