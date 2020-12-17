

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.30 am ET Thursday, the Swiss National Bank announces its policy decision. The bank is forecast to retain the policy rate and interest on sight deposits at the SNB at a record low -0.75 percent.



Ahead of the decision, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the greenback, it fell against the rest of its major rivals.



The franc was worth 1.0816 against the euro, 1.1999 against the pound, 0.8841 against the greenback and 116.73 against the yen at 3:25 am ET.



