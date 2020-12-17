

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's exports rose for the first time in three months in November, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Thursday.



Exports increased by a real 4.6 percent month-on-month in November, after a 0.5 percent fall in October.



Imports grew 4.8 percent monthly in November, after a 3.1 percent rise in the previous month.



Exports and imports of chemical-pharmaceutical products grew in November.



In nominal terms, exports gained 4.8 percent in November and imports increased 4.2 percent.



The trade surplus increased to CHF 3.094 billion in November from CHF 2.864 billion in the previous month.



According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports declined 3.2 percent year-on-year in November.



In the first eleven months of the year, watch exports decreased 23.5 percent year-on-year.



