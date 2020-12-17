

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (OSN), a China-based manufacturer of an array of plain surface, rare earth and zinc coated pre-stressed steel materials, said Thursday it has entered into a plan of merger with New Ossen Group Limited.



New Ossen Group is an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the Law of the British Virgin Islands, and New Ossen Innovation Limited is a wholly-owned Subsidiary of New Ossen Group.



Under the terms of the deal, New Ossen Group will acquire Ossen Innovation for US$1.70 in cash per ordinary share of the company, or US$5.10 in cash per American Depositary Share of the company. The merger is currently expected to close during the first half of 2021.



Subject to the terms and conditions of the merger deal, New Ossen Innovation will merge into Ossen Innovation, with Ossen Innovation surviving the merger as the surviving company and becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of New Ossen Group.



Ossen Innovation noted that Pujiang International Group Limited has entered into an equity commitment letter with the New Ossen Group and committed to invest an aggregate cash amount equal to US$12.5 million in the company.



The merger will result in Ossen Innovation becoming a privately-held company and its ADSs will no longer be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market.



