

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GM Defense LLC, a subsidiary of automaker General Motors Co. (GM), said Thursday it has started renovations of an existing GM building to support the production of the Infantry Squad Vehicle or ISV.



The ISV is a light and agile all-terrain troop carrier intended to transport a nine-Soldier infantry squad. The ISV is based off the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 midsize truck architecture.



The ISV program is the first major award for GM Defense since the subsidiary was re-established by its parent company in 2017.



The existing GM facility, located in Concord, North Carolina, will produce ISVs for the U.S. Army as part of a $214.3 million contract awarded to GM Defense in June 2020. GM Defense delivered its first ISVs to the U.S. Army in October this year, just 120 days from contract award.



GM Defense expects construction at the 75,000-square-foot facility to continue into early spring. The production line will begin delivering vehicles in April.



As GM Defense ramps to full-rate production, the facility will help to manufacture 649 ISVs and will support the production of up to 2,065 vehicles with additional authorization over eight years.



