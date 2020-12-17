

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Blackstone (BX) said that funds managed by the company have made a significant minority investment in ISN, third-party contractor and supplier management software, at a valuation of over $2 billion.



The investment is led by Blackstone Growth (BXG).



As ISN is employee-owned, Blackstone will be the only outside stockholder in ISN. Blackstone's backing will help fuel ISN's continued growth through product innovation and expansion into new markets and geographies, potentially providing even more value to both new and existing customers, Blackstone said.



