

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Corporation (FDX) revealed a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.23 billion, or $4.55 per share. This compares with $0.56 billion, or $2.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, FedEx Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.30 billion or $4.83 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.1% to $20.6 billion from $17.3 billion last year.



FedEx Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.30 Bln. vs. $0.66 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.83 vs. $2.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.01 -Revenue (Q2): $20.6 Bln vs. $17.3 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

