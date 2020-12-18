

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - As expected, the Bank of Japan kept its interest rate unchanged at -0.1 percent and maintained the purchase of government bonds so that the 10-year JGB yield remained at zero percent. The bank extended the duration of additional purchases of corporate debt and the COVID-19 corporate funding support program by six months.



After the decision, the yen changed little against its major rivals.



The yen was trading at 103.41 against the greenback, 116.87 against the franc, 126.65 against the euro and 139.95 against the pound around 11:00 pm ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de