

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biogen has agreed to pay $22 million to settle allegations that it illegally using foundations as a conduit to pay the copays of Medicare patients taking the company's multiple sclerosis drugs, the U.S. Justice Department said.



Advanced Care Scripts, a pharmacy company that worked with Biogen, agreed to pay $1.4 million to settle the allegation.



The whistleblower will receive about $3.96 million of the settlement, the Justice department said.



Under the Anti-Kickback Statute, a pharmaceutical company is prohibited from offering or paying, directly or indirectly, any remuneration-which includes money or any other thing of value- to induce Medicare patients to purchase the company's drugs.



Biogen sells Avonex and Tysabri, which are approved for treatment of multiple sclerosis.



The U.S. alleged that Biogen engaged in a prohibited kickback scheme by using two foundations as conduits to pay the copay obligations of Medicare patients to induce those patients to purchase Medicare-reimbursed Avonex and Tysabri prescriptions.



As part of the scheme, Biogen identified for its vendor, Advanced Care Scripts or ACS, certain patients in Biogen's Avonex or Tysabri free drug program. Biogen then worked with ACS to transfer those patients to the foundations, which received contemporaneous payments from Biogen and then covered the costs of Medicare copays for most or all of these patients. Medicare paid the remaining portion of the patients' Avonex or Tysabri claims.



The U.S. alleged that Biogen engaged in the conduct in the first quarter of 2011 for certain Avonex patients, and in the second and third quarters of 2012 and 2013 for certain Tysabri patients.



