

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French ophthalmic company EssilorLuxottica SA (ESLOF.PK, ESLOY.PK) said that its founder and executive chairman, Leonardo Del Vecchio, will voluntarily step back from his executive responsibilities in the company and remain non-executive chairman of the company. It is due to preserve the equal powers principle of the business combination agreement currently in place.



The company also said that Hubert Sagnières decided to leave executive responsibilities in EssilorLuxottica and its subsidiaries, and remain non-executive Vice-Chairman.



The company said it granted executive powers to Francesco Milleri and Paul du Saillant, who are appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of EssilorLuxottica, respectively, until the appointment of the new Board of Directors by the 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders.



du Saillant becomes Chairman and CEO of Essilor International.



The company also decided to pay an interim dividend for the 2020 financial year of 1.15 euros per share on December 28, 2020.



