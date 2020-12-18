

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma plc (HLMA.L), on Friday, said it sold Fiberguide Industries Inc. to Molex for a total cash consideration of $38 million on a cash and debt free basis.



The company noted that this sale is in line with Halma's strategy of actively managing its portfolio of global businesses to ensure it is aligned with its purpose and maintains strong growth and returns over the long term.



Fiberguide, which was acquired by Halma in 2008, is a manufacturer of fibre optic technology headquartered in Idaho, USA. Molex, a manufacturer of electronic, electrical and fibre optic connectivity systems, is closely aligned to Fiberguide's core business.



