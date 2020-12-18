

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barclays Plc (BARC.L, BCS) said Friday Ian Cheshire will step down as a director and the chair of Barclays Bank UK Plc.



Ian has informed the group that he is unable to accommodate the increased time commitment and duration required to see through program, the company said in a statement.



Therefore, Ian will step down and hand over the chair of Barclays UK to Crawford Gillies, who will join the Barclays UK board with effect from 1 January 2021.



Ian will stay on the board of Barclays until the AGM in May 2021 in order to help ensure a smooth transition.



Upon his appointment to the Barclays UK board, Crawford will cease to be the Senior Independent Director of Barclays and will be succeeded in that role by Brian Gilvary with effect from 1 January 2021.



Crawford will continue to chair Barclays' Remuneration Committee until 1 March 2021, when he will be succeeded in that role by Brian Gilvary. At that time, Brian will have served as a member of the Remuneration Committee for 12 months as recommended under the UK Corporate Governance Code.



Brian will also join the Risk and Nominations Committees with effect from 1 January 2021.



The company also announce that Julia Wilson has agreed to join the board of Barclays as a Non-executive Director with effect from 1 April 2021. She will also join the Audit Committee. Julia is currently the Group Finance Director of 3i Group plc, where her responsibilities include finance, investment valuations and treasury.



Julia has served as a Non-executive Director of Legal & General Group since 2011, and as Senior Independent Director since 2016. She will be retiring from the L&G Board in March next year, before taking up her role on the board of Barclays.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de