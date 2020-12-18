

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's producer prices continued to decline in November, albeit at a softer pace, data from Destatis showed on Friday.



The producer price index fell 0.5 percent year-on-year in November, slower than the 0.7 percent decrease in October. Prices decreased for the tenth month in a row.



Excluding energy, producer prices rose 0.3 percent annually in November. Energy prices fell 2.7 percent.



Among other components, prices of energy and non-durable consumer goods fell 2.7 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, durable consumer goods prices gained 1.5 percent. Prices for capital goods and intermediate goods accelerated 0.8 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.2 percent in November, following a 0.1 percent increase in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

