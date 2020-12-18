

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart announced its partnership with video-sharing app TikTok to pilot a shoppable livestream in the United States.



The first-of-its-kind livestream shopping will take place today at 8 p.m. EST on the Walmart profile page on TikTok - the 'Hottest Place on the Internet,' according to the retail giant.



The shoppable livestream is a first on TikTok in the U.S., Walmart noted. During the livestream, the TikTok community can shop for Walmart fashion items featured in content from some of the app's most popular creators without ever having to leave the platform.



In the first livestream, 10 TikTok creators will come together for a one hour shoppable variety show, called the 'Holiday Shop-Along Spectacular.' Michael Le (@justmaiko), one of TikTok's most followed users with nearly 43 million followers, will be part of the program along with others.



These TikTok creators will reveal their favorite Walmart fashion finds in unique ways, such as an inside look at their closet, a living room runway show or a fashion-forward dance-off.



A mix of national brands like Champion, Jordache, Kendall + Kylie and some of Walmart's own private brands including Free Assembly, Scoop and Sofia Jeans, will be showcased.



The livestream is shoppable, meaning, the TikTok community will be able to tap on a product when seeing an item during the event, add to their cart, and check out.



In a statement, Walmart U.S. Chief Marketing Officer William White said, 'And with millions of our customers on TikTok, we've continued to grow our presence, creating big moments with our hashtag challenges. Naturally, when TikTok began exploring a new shoppable product, we jumped in to pilot the solution.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BYTEDANCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de