

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Progressive Corp. (PGR) reported that its net income attributable to common shareholders for the month of November 2020 surged to $739.8 million or $1.26 per share from $306.1 million or $0.52 per share last year.



Total pretax net realized gains on securities was $459.6 million, compared to $150.3 million in the prior year.



Net premiums written for the month grew to $2.96 billion from $2.60 billion in the previous year.



Net premiums earned was $3.15 billion up from $2.85 billion in the prior yer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PROGRESSIVE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de