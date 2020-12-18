

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tenet Healthcare (THC) said it agreed to sell its urgent care platform to FastMed Urgent Care.



Tenet's urgent care platform is operated under the CareSpot and MedPost brands and managed by Tenet's United Surgical Partners International (USPI) subsidiary.



FastMed is an independent urgent care provider with 104 locations in North Carolina, Arizona and Texas. The transaction will add 87 CareSpot and MedPost centers, increasing patient access to FastMed's healthcare services in Arizona and Texas.



The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TENET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de