

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's business confidence strongly improved in December, led by an sharp increase in sentiment in the services sector, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Friday.



The business confidence index rose to -8.4 from -12.1 in November. Economists had expected the reading to fall to -13.4.



General demand expectations picked up considerably in the services sector, the survey found.



Morale improved in the trade sector and rose further in the manufacturing industry, but deteriorated in the construction sector.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

