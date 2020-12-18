

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Nike Inc (NKE) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.25 billion, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $1.12 billion, or $0.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $11.24 billion from $10.33 billion last year.



Nike Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.25 Bln. vs. $1.12 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.78 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q2): $11.24 Bln vs. $10.33 Bln last year.



