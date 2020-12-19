Global Palladium Fund: GPF Congratulates Tokentrust on Joining Swiss Blockchain Federation

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2020 / The Global Palladium Fund is proud to announce that its key technological partner in Switzerland, Tokentrust AG, has been accepted by the Swiss Blockchain Federation. A public-private partnership, the Swiss Blockchain Federation is the leading national and international authority on blockchain development. Its widely respected Expert Council and working groups are spearheading topics of key importance, such as efficiency gains and new business models, solutions for combating climate change, protecting privacy, securing digital identity and transparent processing in the healthcare industry.

Alexander Stoyanov, GPF Managing Director, said: "Together with Tokentrust, we are set to introduce a new, streamlined way to access commodities, and in the future, goods and services - all in a secure and transparent manner. By joining with the Swiss Blockchain Federation, we expand our stance with unparalleled thought leadership and industry expertise impossible to obtain from anywhere else."

GPF was founded by MMC Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest producer of platinum, palladium, and other metals, to promote its global product distribution. The mining giant is planning to use the Atomyze platform, launched by Tokentrust AG, to tokenize part of its contractual volumes and plans to expand its product offering to interested professional and institutional market players.

The objective of the association is to promote the attractiveness of Switzerland as a location for blockchain-based activities and encourage the development of a secure and competitive legal framework. The Swiss Blockchain Federation is a public-private partnership, combining agents from the blockchain sector, the fields of politics and economics, the scientific community and the public sphere.

Tokentrust AG is a Swiss-based fintech company aimed at digitizing and tokenizing the multifaceted commodities industry globally, through the Atomyze platform, built on Hyperledger Fabric.

The Global Palladium Fund (GPF) fosters global product distribution from its sole investor, MMC Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest producer of palladium, high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum, copper and other rare and precious metals. Its mission is to broaden access to the world's precious, base and rare earth metals and to facilitate the development of world-changing technologies while ensuring responsible use of the natural resources.

