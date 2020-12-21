

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' consumer confidence improved in December, but remained negative, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



Another report from the statistical office showed that household spending declined sharply in October, due to weaker spending on services.



The consumer confidence index rose to -20 in December from -26 in November. The score was below the 20-year average of -7 points.



The latest reading was the highest since March, when the first lockdown was announced.



Among components, the economic climate index rose to -40 from -53 in November. The assessment of the future economic climate was less gloomy and consumers' opinion on the past economic situation was slightly less negative.



The indicator for willingness to buy improved to -6 in December from -7 in November.



Consumer spending declined 6.5 percent yearly in October, following a 4.0 percent fall in September, separate data from the CBS showed. This was the eighth consecutive fall.



