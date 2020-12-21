

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks tumbled on Monday as the U.K. imposed tighter coronavirus curbs and largely reversed plans to ease restrictions over Christmas amid confirmation of a new more infectious strain of the Corona virus.



The variant is thought to be up to 70 percent more transmissible than the original strain of the disease.



The World Health Organization said the same mutation of the Covid-19 virus has also been detected in the Netherlands, Denmark and Australia.



Canada as well as European neighbors, including Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands, ordered a suspension of flights from Britain.



The benchmark CAC 40 fell 118 points, or 2.1 percent, to 5,410 after declining 0.4 percent on Friday.



Travel and leisure stocks were among the worst hit, with Air France KLM losing more than 6 percent.



Alstom declined 1.9 percent. A consortium comprising Bombardier Transportation and Alstom has received a new order to supply 204 double-deck M7-type multifunctional coaches to the Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Belges (SNCB).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de