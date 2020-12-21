

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's surplus in the merchandise trade with countries outside the European Union increased in November, preliminary data from ISTAT showed on Monday.



The non-EU foreign trade surplus rose to EUR 6.677 billion in November from EUR 5.432 billion in the same month last year. In October, the trade surplus was EUR 7.16 billion.



Exports increased 1.4 percent year-on-year in November, after a 9.7 percent drop in October. Imports declined 6.8 percent following a 12.4 percent fall in the previous month.



Compared to the previous month, exports rose a seasonally adjusted 2.7 and imports grew 3.6 percent in November.



Excluding energy, the non-EU trade surplus fell to EUR 8.148 billion in November from EUR 8.238 billion in the same month last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de