

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - O&H Danish Bakery, Inc. is recalling 3,173 units of Almond Kringle sold in Trader Joe's retail stores in nine states citing the possible presence of undeclared Pecans, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The recall involves 1lb 8oz packages of Almond Kringle, packaged in a white wax paper bakery bag marked with batch code #26720.



The recalled Almond Kringle were delivered to the Trader Joe's stores located in Texas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Louisiana, Colorado, Kansas, Arkansas and Alabama.



The recall was initiated after it was discovered that four pecan filled kringles were incorrectly labeled as Almond Kringle and delivered to the Trader Joe's distribution center as a part of a larger order.



As per an investigation, the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's baking and icing processes.



People who have allergies to pecans may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses to date related to the recalled products.



Consumers who bought the affected Almond Kringle from a Trader Joe's store in any of the nine states are asked to discard or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund.



In similar incidents involving undeclared pecans, George DeLallo Co., Inc. in early December called back Publix Bakery 20 OZ Holiday Cookie Platters. Homestead Creamery in September recalled chocolate ice cream quarts.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de