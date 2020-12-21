

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) announced Monday that it is making last-minute holiday shopping fast, safe and easy in the final days before Christmas, inviting guests to use its contactless same-day pickup and delivery options up until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve where no membership required.



Guests can place their orders at the click of a button up to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve December 24 to ensure free pickup up to the very last minute. Orders can be delivered to guests' doorsteps by professional shoppers as late as 5 p.m. on December 24. Delivery times vary by location and shopper availability.



