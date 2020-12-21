

FRIDLEY (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic Canada ULC, a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (MDT) announced Monday that it has received a Health Canada licence for Micra AV, the world's smallest pacemaker with atrioventricular (AV) synchrony.



Micra AV is indicated for the treatment of patients with AV block, a condition in which the electrical connection between the chambers of the heart (the atria and the ventricle) is impaired.



Medtronic's technology is the first and currently the only Health Canada-licensed leadless pacemaker portfolio, now expanding the range of eligible Canadian patients that can be implanted.



Micra AV has several additional features, including internal atrial sensing algorithms which detect cardiac movement, allowing the device to adjust pacing in the ventricle to coordinate with the atrium, providing 'AV synchronous' pacing therapy to patients with AV block.



