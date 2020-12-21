

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A deeply divided Congress after months of talks reached consensus on a $900 billion coronavirus pandemic relief deal Sunday night.



Enhanced unemployment benefits, support for businesses and direct stimulus payments are the main highlights.



Other main features of the pandemic relief deal are $82 billion in aid for K-12 schools and colleges, $20 billion for the purchase and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, $25 billion in rental assistance for individuals who lost job, Paycheck Protection Program that enables small businesses to apply for additional loan, and expansion of SNAP benefits by 15 percent for six months.



Both Houses of the Congress are expected to vote on the Bill Monday. If passed, it will go to President Donald Trump's desk.



The big question is weather Trump will sign the Bill, which comes as a short-term relief to millions of Americans economically and physically devastated by the pandemic.



The country is badly in need of an aid package as many Covid-19 relief programs are set to expire by December end, and new restrictions caused by the pandemic are stifling businesses.



Announcing the bipartisan deal, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said it was 'packed with targeted policies that help struggling Americans who have already waited entirely too long'.



Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said, 'This agreement is far from perfect, but it will deliver emergency relief to a nation in the throes of a genuine emergency.'



The package delivered 'urgently needed funds to save the lives and livelihoods of the American people as the virus accelerates,' according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.



The deal capped the worst week since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States. The country on Wednesday recorded the highest number of daily cases, deaths and total hospitalizations.



