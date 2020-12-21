

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency has issued a positive opinion to recommend the conditional marketing authorization of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 16. If authorized, it will be the first COVID-19 vaccine available in the European Union.



To date, the vaccine has been authorized or approved for emergency use in more than 15 countries, including the U.S and the U.K. Regulatory reviews are underway in several countries, with more submissions anticipated, Pfizer said in a statement.



The positive CHMP opinion was based on totality of scientific evidence presented by the companies, including data from the Phase 3 clinical study, which demonstrated a vaccine efficacy rate of 95%.



The European Commission will review the CHMP recommendation and is expected to make a final decision on the conditional marketing authorization in the near future. If the EC grants the conditional marketing authorization, the decision will be immediately applicable to all 27 EU member states.



