

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Euro area consumer confidence rose more than expected in December after weakening in the previous two months, preliminary data from the European Commission showed on Monday.



The flash consumer confidence index climbed to -13.9 from -17.6 in November. Economists had forecast a score of -16.8.



The Eurozone indicator is now back at its September level of -13.9.



The data was collected during December 1-20.



The corresponding index for the EU rose to -15.3 this month from -18.7 in November.



The final consumer confidence reading is set to be released along with the monthly economic sentiment survey data on January 7.



