

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Monday agreed to acquire Nordcloud, a Finland-based cloud consulting services provider. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.



Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Nordcloud has a current turnover of around 50 million euros and over 450 employees. IBM said the acquisition will 'turbocharge' its hybrid cloud consulting ability.



'Our clients are increasingly taking a more holistic approach to application modernization that allows them to operate across a traditional IT environment, private cloud and public clouds,' said John Granger, Senior Vice President, Cloud Application Innovation and Chief Operating Officer, IBM Global Business Services. 'IBM's acquisition of Nordcloud adds the kind of deep expertise that will drive our clients' digital transformations as well as support the further adoption of IBM's hybrid cloud platform. Nordcloud's cloud-native tools, methodologies and talent send a strong signal that IBM is committed to deliver our clients' successful journey to cloud.'



