

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Monday recommended the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine in the EU.



EMA said its Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) completed its rigorous evaluation of the vaccine, concluding by consensus that sufficiently robust data on the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccine are now available to recommend a formal conditional marketing authorization.



'Today's positive news is an important step forward in our fight against this pandemic, which has caused suffering and hardship for so many,' said Emer Cooke, Executive Director of EMA. 'We have achieved this milestone thanks to the dedication of scientists, doctors, developers and trial volunteers as well as many experts from all EU Member States.



'Our thorough evaluation means that we can confidently assure EU citizens of the safety and efficacy of this vaccine and that it meets necessary quality standards. However, our work does not stop here. We will continue to collect and analyze data on the safety and effectiveness of this vaccine to protect people taking the vaccine in the EU.'



Earlier this month, the EMA pushed forward a meeting of the CHMP to December 21 to review additional data for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.



Originally, the meeting was planned for December 29, but was pushed forward as the vaccine gained emergency approvals in the US, UK and other countries.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

