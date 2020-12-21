

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $24 billion worth of twenty-year bonds on Monday, with the sale attracting slightly below average demand.



The twenty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 1.470 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.



Last month, the Treasury sold $27 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 1.422 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.27.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



Since being reintroduced in May, the seven previous twenty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.42.



