

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Skanska (SKSBF.PK), a European development and construction company, Tuesday said it has signed a contract with British Land PLC to build a new office building in Blossom Street, London.



The contract is worth 180 million pounds or about 2 billion Swedish kronor, which will be included in the order bookings for Europe in the fourth quarter of 2020.



Under the contract, Skanska will construct about 46,300 square meters of commercial, retail, public realm and residential units, as well as install the mechanical, electrical and public health services for the development.



Construction work is expected to start in early 2021 and is scheduled to complete in 2023.



The company said the building is targeting environmental standards to achieve BREEAM excellent.



