

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) and its unit Vodafone Vierte Verwaltungs AG announced a tender offer to all other shareholders of Kabel Deutschland Holding AG (KBDHF.PK). Vodafone will offer the KDG shareholders 103 euros for each outstanding KDG share. Vodafone said the offer will be immediately accretive for both adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow per share.



Vodafone has received irrevocable undertakings from accepting shareholders to accept the offer for all of their KDG shares, representing approximately 17.1% of the share capital of KDG. Following completion, Vodafone will own at least 93.8% of the outstanding share capital of KDG. The consideration for the shares of the accepting shareholders in KDG who have given irrevocable undertakings is 1.56 billion euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VODAFONE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de